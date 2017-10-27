Strokes For Stroke Oct. 29 At Wellington Green

The American Heart Association, in partnership with Wellington Regional Medical Center, will host Strokes for Stroke at the Mall at Wellington Green on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Grand Court.

Guests will have an exclusive opportunity to paint alongside an art instructor from the Art Cellar in Wellington, joining with community leaders and medical experts to honor stroke survivors on World Stroke Day. Stroke is the No. 5 killer of Americans and the leading cause of disability.

In addition to the painting demonstration, health professionals will share information through interactive experiences about the warning signs of stroke.

The event is free to attend, though the event is limited to the first 100 stroke survivors or family members affected by stroke to participate in the painting activity. RSVP at http://pbgored.heart.org or call (561) 697-6683.

At the event, donations will be accepted to benefit the American Heart Association.

For more information about special events at the Mall at Wellington Green, call (561) 227-6900 or visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.