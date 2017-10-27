Tickets On Sale For Nov. 4 Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Wellington is excited to announce the return of its ever-popular Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Wellington Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The theme for the event is “Murder at the High School Reunion” and features actors portraying characters at their 1987 class reunion. When a mysterious murder occurs, it’s up to each guest to piece together the clues and solve the mystery. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1980s themed attire. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the evening.

Tickets are $60 per person and are on sale at Village Park (11700 Pierson Road) and the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Boulevard). A table for eight can also be purchased for a discounted price of $420. The ticket price includes dinner, beer and wine.

Wellington will provide free on-site child care for children ages 5 to 12, including pizza and fun activities. The child care room will be separate from the event.

This event is expected to sell out, so RSVP today. For more information visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/murdermystery.