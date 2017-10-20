Click here to pull up for the Town-Crier Digital Issue for October 20, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Indian Trail Looking For Second New Manager This Year… Willhite, McKinlay Plan Nov. 1 Information Session On SR 7… County Delegation Advances Local Bill To Make LGWCD Dependent To Town… Zoners OK Limited Changes At P.B. Polo, Reject Polo West… Wellington’s Branch Library Celebrating 20 Years… Palm Beach Central Seniors ‘Govern’ Wellington For A Night… Manager: Full Rehab Of Groves Roads Will Require More Money… Realtor Chad Hanna’s Reach Estate Office Opens In The Acreage…