Click here to pull up for the Town-Crier Digital Issue for October 27, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Lift Station Repairs Get Go-Ahead From Wellington Council… RPB Zoners OK Seven New Models For Lennar’s BellaSera… Latest Timeline Has ITID Park Project Wrapping In March… GL Homes’ Indian Trails Grove Plan On ALA Agenda Nov. 14… Rapt Audience Hears From PBC Film Exec At TWBA Lunch… RPB Council OKs Change For Cypress Key Senior Housing Site… Indian Trail Board Removes Betty Argue As Treasurer… Office Near WEF Brings Fite Group’s Wide Reach To Wellington…