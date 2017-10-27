Trunk Or Treat At WHS Oct. 28

The Wellington Community Services Department and Wellington High School’s DECA Club will host a free Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the student parking lot at Wellington High School (2101 Greenview Shores Blvd.).

This annual event is a safe, family-friendly twist on trick or treating. Volunteers will decorate their vehicles and distribute Halloween treats out of their trunks for children ages 10 and under. Families can also enjoy music, refreshments, craft tables, food trucks, a costume contest for children and more.

If you’re interested in decorating your car and passing out candy, contact Wellington High School’s DECA club at (561) 795-4919 or cheryl.lueke@palmbeachschools.org.

This event is made possible with support from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue and Texas Roadhouse.