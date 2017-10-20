Volunteers Come Together To Support The Arc

On Friday, Sept. 22, hundreds of volunteers came in waves to the South Florida Fairgrounds to help the Arc of Palm Beach County accomplish a massive project. The goal: package 70,000 wristbands for Band Together to Celebrate Abilities.

The volunteer event started at 8:30 a.m. and was slated to end at 5:30 p.m., but there was such a show of support from volunteers that they were able to accomplish the goal with time to spare.

In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the bands are being distributed and sold throughout Palm Beach County in October to highlight the employability and abilities of adults with developmental disabilities.

Volunteers at Band Together had the chance to work side by side with Arc clients. Currently, the nonprofit has partnerships with eight businesses in the community that employ its clients, including Otis Elevator, Outback Steakhouse, Pratt & Whitney and the Gehring Group.

It’s a wonderful way to bring diversity to the workplace, while giving businesses tax incentives for hiring a qualified person with a disability. To learn more about the benefits of hiring an individual with developmental disabilities and promoting an inclusive workplace environment, call (561) 842-3213.

To purchase a band, you can do so by visiting the Arc of Palm Beach County, located at 1201 Australian Ave. in Riviera Beach. You can also buy them at the Gardens Mall’s Spooky Soiree on Friday, Oct. 27, or throughout the month of October at the mall’s information desk. The bands are $1 each. Learn more at www.arcpbc.org.