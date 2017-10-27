Wellington Elementary’s National Walk To School Day A Great Success

The sidewalks on Big Blue Trace were very crowded on Wednesday, Oct. 4, when Wellington Elementary School participated in National Walk to School Day.

Staff, students and their families showed up bright and early for an energetic start to their day. Mayor Ann Gerwig was happy to be a part of the event as well. The school thanks the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for providing safety to the walkers.

The crowd started gathering in front of Temple Beth Torah at 7:15 a.m., and the walk began promptly at 7:30 a.m. Principal Dr. Maria Vaughan discussed safety with the children before the walk began. When the children arrived at the school, they received prizes and a drink, all safety related.

Encouraging children to walk to school is a way to instill in them the active habits that can contribute to a lifelong healthy lifestyle. In addition to the many health benefits, there are also intangible benefits. Many parents who have participated in a Walk to School Day say that it has been a valuable way to spend time with their children and to socialize with other parents and neighbors.