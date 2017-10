The Rotary Club of Wellington has committed $20,000 to hurricane relief funds.

The club is sending $5,000 to each of the regions effected by the recent hurricanes. The money is being sent to Rotary clubs and Rotary districts in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Florida Keys, Texas and Puerto Rico. This way, all the money will go directly to the relief of victims of these disasters.

For further information about Rotary Club of Wellington projects, contact Larry Kemp at larry.kemp@comcast.net.