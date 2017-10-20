Wellington Wrestling Club Does Well At Olympic Heights

By
Town-Crier Editor
-
High School Division: (front row) Hosanna Kropp, Ryan King, Jesse Weinberg, Ethan Howard and Jareth Buccilli; and (back row) Chris Conlin, Matt Pizzuti, Jake Pilat, Max Steinberg and Simon Sandler.

The Wellington Wrestling Club recently competed at the Takedown Cancer wrestling tournament held at Olympic Heights High School.

In the K-8 competition, place winners were: Tyler Gray (first); Jareth Buccilli (second); and Ryan King, Collin Hayes, Anthony Gray and Nikolas Gray (third).

In the high school divisions, place winners were: Hosanna Kropp and Matt Pizzuti (first); and Chris Conlin, Jesse Weinberg and Ethan Howard (third).

Next up, the Wellington Wrestling Club has a group competing in the Grappler Fall Classic in Battle Creek, Mich., and another competing at Park Vista High school as part of the NCWA Gear fall series.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here