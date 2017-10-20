Wellington Wrestling Club Does Well At Olympic Heights

The Wellington Wrestling Club recently competed at the Takedown Cancer wrestling tournament held at Olympic Heights High School.

In the K-8 competition, place winners were: Tyler Gray (first); Jareth Buccilli (second); and Ryan King, Collin Hayes, Anthony Gray and Nikolas Gray (third).

In the high school divisions, place winners were: Hosanna Kropp and Matt Pizzuti (first); and Chris Conlin, Jesse Weinberg and Ethan Howard (third).

Next up, the Wellington Wrestling Club has a group competing in the Grappler Fall Classic in Battle Creek, Mich., and another competing at Park Vista High school as part of the NCWA Gear fall series.