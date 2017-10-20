Westlake Grand Opening Oct. 28 To Feature Interactive Sales Center, Six Model Homes

Leading community developer and homebuilder Minto Communities will host a grand opening celebration for its new Westlake community on Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. The community is located on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, between Southern Blvd. and Northlake Blvd.

“This is the first chance for the public to experience the lifestyle and vision for Florida’s new city first hand,” said Mike Belmont, president of Minto Communities. “We are very excited to introduce the future of Florida living to prospective homebuyers with a state-of-the-art sales center, model home tours and festivities for the whole family.”

Belmont said that Westlake will feature exceptional new home values.

“People are going to be very surprised at all Westlake has to offer,” he said. “With single-family homes starting in the $270,000s, exceptional new home values will certainly come as one of the biggest and most pleasant discoveries for people looking for a new home in the Palm Beaches.”

Westlake has no community development district (CDD) fees, which saves homebuyers thousands of dollars. Minto is offering a program to allow homebuyers to purchase a new home for only 3 percent down. Plus, Minto is introducing a 3 percent Homes for Heroes discount for teachers, police officers, firefighters, military members, and healthcare and government workers.

Contemporary floor plans, energy-saving appliances, and included premium features combine to create an especially attractive offering for budget-conscious buyers, Belmont said.

One of the main attractions of the grand opening event is a brand-new, 9,000-square-foot sales center with state-of-the-art interactive displays, a café, children’s playroom and interior design center.

A series of interactive video displays detail Westlake’s lifestyle, town center and array of resort-style recreational amenities. Other displays highlight area attractions, the county’s top-rated schools and more. Customers will also be able to design their dream home at interactive stations that feature all available floorplans, exterior home elevations, color packages and more.

The day’s festivities will include food, fun and entertainment for the entire family. Kids can participate in an obstacle course or lawn games, paint pumpkins and test their skills at the computer gaming truck. There will also be a kid-friendly DJ, balloon twister and face painter. Minto will provide complimentary sliders, mac & cheese and desserts.

Visitors will be able to tour six new, designer-decorated model homes ranging from a 2,041-square-foot single-story design to a two-story 4,108-square-foot model in Westlake’s first neighborhood, The Hammocks.

Westlake will feature many great amenities. The Aquatics Center will feature a resort-style lagoon pool with a slide tower, separate adult pool with cabanas, children’s splash pad and poolside concessions. The amenity center also includes event lawns, party pavilions, basketball courts, lawn games, adventure playground, dog parks, a concert pavilion and more.

Westlake’s location is convenient to all the attractions of the Palm Beaches and beyond, including the area’s renowned beaches, shopping, dining, arts and culture. Residents will have access to top-rated schools, as well as 13 local colleges and universities. World-class medical facilities, employment centers, I-95, the Florida Turnpike and Palm Beach International Airport are all nearby.

“Westlake offers families the chance to be part of something new and exciting, to experience the future of Florida living in a brand-new city,” Belmont said. “We call it ‘Life in Motion’ — the healthier, more active, more convenient Florida lifestyle people are looking for today. Innovative new Minto single-family homes are priced from the $270,000s to put it all within reach.”

The Westlake Sales Center and six model homes are located at 16610 Town Center Parkway North, off Seminole Pratt Whitney Road between Southern and Northlake boulevards. For more information, call (844) 861-5833 or visit www.westlakefl.com.

Rates, programs, terms and conditions are subject to change without notice. Programs are for a limited time only and are subject to credit approval. Other restrictions and limitations apply. See a Minto new home sales professional for details.