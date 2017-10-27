Women’s Group To Meet Nov. 2

Women of the Western Communities will meet Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. Those attending are asked to arrive and check in by 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held on the terrace, and attendees will be making blankets for families at Harmony House. The monthly donation is non-perishable Thanksgiving food items, which will be used to make Thanksgiving dinner baskets for families in need. The cost to attend as a guest is $30. RSVP by Saturday, Oct. 28. For additional information, visit www.womenofthewesterncommunities.org.