Work By Artist Kathryn Morlock On Display At Whole Foods Gallery

The Wellington Art Society will present longtime member Kathryn Morlock as the next solo artist in the Wellington Whole Foods Market Gallery. Her exhibit will run through December 2017.

A reception in Morlock’s honor will be hosted at Whole Foods Market in Wellington on Friday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with music, appetizers, refreshments and special door prizes. The Wellington Art Society asks all guests for a donation of $5, which goes to their Scholarship Award Fund.

Morlock, a Miami native, has always had a passion for sketching, painting and photography. She took art classes all through school and obtained a degree in commercial art from Miami-Dade Community College. After graduation, she worked as a commercial graphic artist in Miami. She now lives in Wellington.

Morlock loves to travel and take photographs of scenes or people she might like to paint. Her favorite subjects are beaches, tropical landscapes, unusual or historic buildings and people in interesting places. The subject or scene determines the medium she will use: watercolor or oil.

“Realistic and brightly colored, my work tends to be mostly serene and peaceful, taking the viewer to a beautiful place,” Morlock said.

For further information, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.