World War II Vet Tells His Story At Western Pines

World War II veteran 93-year-old Carl Arfa of Boca Raton, with the assistance of his daughter Debra Ratzman, addressed eighth graders at Western Pines Middle School in The Acreage on Friday, Oct. 20. Civics teacher Steve Gordon invited Arfa to speak at the school. Arfa served in the “Fighting” 69th Infantry Division. He was involved in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate the Leipzig-Thekla subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany, where he confiscated a Nazi flag. PHOTO BY CRAIG CAMPBELL