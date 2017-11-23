23rd Annual Buddy Walk A Great Success

The 23rd annual Buddy Walk, held on Oct. 15 at John Prince Park in Lake Worth, was attended by more than 2,000 people and grossed more than $165,000 to support the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization’s education and advocacy programs.

The event was chaired by Daniela Chea. Major sponsors included G4S (Presenting Sponsor), Extraordinary Charities (Presenting Sponsor), Greenberg Traurig, Amtrust Bank, Cohen & Son Wealth Management of Raymond James, Delray Beach Elks Lodge #1770, Florida Crystals, Publix, Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, and Tuscany 3PL. The top fundraising team was Ben-Jammin’s Buddies, spearheaded by the Sassin family of Wellington, which raised more than $24,000.

The Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization is a nonprofit educational resource, support and advocacy organization, which has been empowering individuals with Down syndrome and their families since 1980. Visit www.goldcoastdownsyndrome.org for more information.