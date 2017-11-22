Calendar For November 24 – November 30, 2017

Saturday, Nov. 25

• The USA Field Hockey’s National Hockey Festival will conclude at the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington on Saturday, Nov. 25 featuring players from around the nation. Learn more at www.usafieldhockey.com.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike in Apoxee (3125 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. For more information, call (561) 859-1954.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Beginner’s Tai Chi Practice for ages 16 and up on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Often referred to as “meditation in motion,” this centuries-old art form is recognized to reduce stress, improve balance and promote quality of life. Wear comfortable clothes and flat shoes. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Scrapbooking Club for ages 14 and up on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. Organize photos and record memories. Bring photos, unfinished scrapbooks and materials to trade. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Sunday, Nov. 26

• The Interfaith Justice Ministry of Palm Beach County will hold a Benefit for Peace on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (100 North Palmway, Lake Worth) with art, storytelling and a reception. Call (561) 582-6609 for more info.

Monday, Nov. 27

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will host Preschool Story Time: Community Helpers for ages 4 and under on Monday, Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is necessary. Call (561) 655-2776 or visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

• Grandma’s Place will hold its third annual luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Club in Palm Beach. Proceeds benefit Grandma’s Place, an emergency shelter in Royal Palm Beach for children who have been removed from their homes by the Department of Children & Families due to abuse or neglect. For more info., call Roxanne Jacobs at (561) 408-3060, e-mail roxanne@grandmasplacepb.org or visit www.grandmasplacepb.org.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor invites members and friends to dinner at Pizza Rox (1880 N. Congress Ave., Unit 150, Boynton Beach) on Tuesday, Nov. 28 between 4 and 10 p.m. Pizza Rox will donate 20 percent of the receipts from congregation diners back to L’Dor Va-Dor. Call (561) 968-0688 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Consumer Reports Online for Free on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Need help with your holiday shopping? Not sure which advanced automobile safety system, personal assistant device or wearable tech to choose? The business librarian will show you how to access Consumer Reports by using your library card. It’s free and accessible. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Wonders of the Night Sky: Telescope Viewing Session for adults on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Join the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches and learn about constellations as you stargaze from sunset to 8:30 p.m. outside, if the skies are clear. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Book Discussion: Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book for this staff-led discussion. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Native American Dreamcatchers for ages 7 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, make a beautiful dreamcatcher from recyclable materials. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Teen Takeover for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Enjoy Wii games, board games and more. Bring a friend or make new ones. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Let’s Play: Gaming for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. It’s time for friends, snacks, PS4 multiplayer games, and unusual new card and board games. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 30

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will host Preschool Story Time: Head, Shoulders, Knees & Toes for ages 4 and under on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is necessary. Call (561) 655-2776 or visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host STEAM Make & Discover on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. featuring engineering marble runs. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Star Wars Mania for ages 7 and up on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. The force is strong at the library. Celebrate the upcoming Star Wars movie with special crafts and activities. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will host a concert by the Rough Shot band, with a food truck invasion, on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host “The Mountain Dulcimer: Past & Present” for adults on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Musician and teacher John Blosser will discuss the history of the mountain dulcimer and give a live performance of this string instrument, rich in Appalachian history. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will present the Native American Heritage Month Documentary Series – True Whispers: The Story of the Navajo Code Talkers on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. From 1942 to 1945 the Code Talkers devised an unbreakable code and transmitted vital messages in the midst of combat. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Friday, Dec. 1

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will host Navigating Art Basel with Sofia Vollmer Maduro on Friday, Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m. Reservations are required Call (561) 805-8562 or visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

• Royal Palm Beach will hold a free holiday movie screening of The Polar Express on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park (11600 Poinciana Blvd.). Call (561) 753-1232 for more info.

• Oak Bistro & Wine Bar (11051 Southern Blvd., Suite 210, Royal Palm Beach) will host its Third Anniversary Party & Fundraiser benefiting the Semper Fi Fund on Friday, Dec. 1 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more info., call (561) 753-6217 or e-mail oakbistro@gmail.com.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a free screening of Wonder Woman on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Call (561) 753-2484 for more info.

Saturday, Dec. 2

• The Society of the Four Arts will open the exhibition A Man for All Seasons: The Art of Winston Churchill on Saturday, Dec. 2 and running through Sunday, Jan. 14. This intensely personal exhibition includes 28 paintings, along with rarely seen photos, film clips, artistic portraits and historic memorabilia. Visit www.fourarts.org for more info.

• The Santas on the Run 5K and one-mile Family Fun Run will open the Royal Palm Beach Winter Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 a.m. at Commons Park. Early registrants will receive a complete Santa suit, and all participants will receive finisher medals and 5K age group awards. Race proceeds will benefit Dogs to the Rescue, a nonprofit organization founded to raise awareness of and provide access to companion dogs for first responders and healthcare professionals who suffer from PTSD. Visit www.santasontherun.com for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The Mall at Wellington Green will host students performing holiday music in Macy’s Court on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. courtesy of the Palm Beach County Music Teachers Association. For more info., visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

• Winterfest will return to Royal Palm Beach on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. The event will include the illumination of the holiday tree. Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the sounds from local choirs, bands and dance teams on the main stage. A variety of holiday crafts and decorations will be abundant throughout the park, as will games and rides. Food will be provided by the popular Food Truck Invasion. Santa Claus himself will even be stopping by for a visit. Holiday craft vendors can visit www.pottcevents.com to register. For more information, call (561) 753-1232.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a free Carpenters tribute concert featuring Top of the World on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Call (561) 753-2484 or visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.