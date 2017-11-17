ABWA To Meet Dec. 13

The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Palm Beach Gardens Embassy Suites Hotel. Networking will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25. Guests are welcome.

December is all about parties and giving back. Come join the ABWA for a great meal, networking, spreading cheer to friends and new acquaintances, and help assemble holiday gift bags that we will be distributing to the veterans at the long-term care facility at the West Palm Beach VA Hospital.

To RSVP, or for more information, call Sam Markwell at (561) 644-2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727. The Embassy Suites Hotel is located at 4350 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. For directions to the hotel, call (561) 622-1000.

The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.

For more information, call Markwell (561) 644-2384, e-mail smarkwell2@gmail.com or call (877) 216-9908, ext. 750, or visit www.abwa.org/chapter/northern-palm-beach-chapter.