America Recycles Day Nov. 18 At SWA

The Solid Waste Authority Education Center (6751 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) will celebrate America Recycles Day on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. Palm Beach County residents will have the opportunity to sort recyclables on the interactive touch table line in the LEED Platinum Education Center. There will be a free paper shred and free blue and yellow recycling bins to those who need them. A nonperishable food drive will also be part of the celebration. The event is free to attend. For more information, visit www.swa.org.