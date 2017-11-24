Annexo Grand Opening Party In Wellington

Annexo Coffee & Bites held its grand opening celebration on Friday, Nov. 18. The bites were coming out of the kitchen fast, as friends and guests arrived at the new restaurant. The evening event was filled with live music and a chance to experience Annexo for the first time. Annexo is located at 10120 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in the Pointe at Wellington Green. The event included a tap takeover by Lexington Brewing, along with other beer and wine selections. For more info., call (561) 333-0287 or visit www.annexocoffeeandbites.com.