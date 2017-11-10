Annual Festival Of Trees Returns To Dolly Hand Nov. 14

Come out and join Santa, the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches’ Choir in the Glades and the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center for the Holiday Festival and Tree-Lighting on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The free event begins at 6 p.m. with Santa arriving at 6:15 p.m.

The Festival of Trees will feature a wreath donated by Holiday Creations & Crafts and trees decorated by the Bank of Belle Glade, the Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce, Belle Glade Elementary School, the Belle Glade Lions Club, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Erickson Farm, Glade View Elementary School, Glades Day School, Gove Elementary School, the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office, Palm Beach State College, Rosenwald Elementary School, Shannon Sagan Esq., the Shepherd’s School, U.S. Sugar, the Woman’s Club of Belle Glade, the Xi Iota Alpha and Laureate Gamma Zeta’s chapters of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.

The Bank of Belle Glade’s tree will be decorated with $200 in Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets, which will be raffled off. Raffle tickets are $1 each and can be purchased at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, located on Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade Campus at 1977 College Drive in Belle Glade. For more information, call (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.