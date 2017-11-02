Art Society To Feature Laurie Snow Hein

The Wellington Art Society will feature well-known local artist and member Laurie Snow Hein as the demonstrator at the Wednesday, Nov. 8 meeting at the Wellington Community Center.

The meet-and-greet will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a member spotlight and brief meeting. The evening will conclude with Snow Hein’s talk on “Marketing Your Art,” followed by the raffle. The meeting is open to all members and guests.

Snow Hein has been painting all her life and is a highly successful artist and teacher, supporting her family with her art. She paints in oils and is a published and licensed worldwide artist and illustrator. She is well-known for her portraits, seascapes and tropical landscapes.

Snow Hein has illustrated several books and conducts workshops and art classes. You can find her licensed products at Walmart, Target, Cracker Barrel and specialty shops. She is listed in “Who’s Who in American Art,” “Who’s Who in America” and “Who’s Who of American Women,” and has her work in many private and commercial venues.

For more information, visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.