Be Sure To Pick The Right Surgeon!

Thankfully, the bulk of surgical procedures go well. Yet, at times, complications do rear their troublesome heads. Thus, here is a list of possible trouble: hip replacement, prostate removal, appendectomy and cataract removal.

What to do? Enter your zip code at Pro Publica’s Surgeon Scorecard (projects.propublica.org/surgeons) for a directory of local hospitals that perform eight common procedures, along with staff surgeons, the number of procedures they have done and their complication rates. Even more comprehensive, visit surgeonratings.org. It covers surgeon results from 12 types of surgery.

Believe me, it pays to check out the details before you head under the knife!