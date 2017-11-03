Beacon Of Hope 5K To Benefit Cancer Alliance Of Help & Hope

The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope (CAHH) will benefit from funds raised during the Sunday, Nov. 12 Beacon of Hope 5K Run/Walk in memory of Kevin P. Enterlein. Enterlein lost his three-year battle with colon cancer last November at the age of 51.

A 26-year resident of Wellington, Enterlein established Beacon of Hope to raise funds and provide support for underprivileged families dealing with cancer. The nonprofit is now run by his wife Andrea, and their two grown children, Kevin and Melissa. Enterlein was an enthusiastic runner, so the family felt a 5K event would truly honor his memory.

The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope’s mission is to assist the children, adults and families affected by cancer and the subsequent bills they acquire during the treatment and recovery process. Due to the high costs of cancer treatment, and the severity of the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation treatments, many cancer patients suffer severe financial setbacks and difficulties resulting in their inability to continue their medical insurance, which pays for their ongoing treatments, maintain transportation to go to treatment, or pay for their housing and living expenses, leaving individuals and families without a place to live. CAHH offers assistance to qualified cancer patients in Palm Beach County to ease this burden. For more info., visit www.cahh.org.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Tiger Shark Cove Park (13800 Greenbriar Blvd., Wellington). The price to sign up is $35, plus $3 sign-up fee. Children 12 and under are free. Race day registration is $35 cash only until 7:25 a.m.

Gold sponsors include the Boynton Financial Group; the Allstate Foundation, Tom Neumann, Kyle Bradshaw and Melissa Bradshaw; and Palm Beach Urology Associates. Silver sponsors include Minnie & Coal Productions, Palms West Hospital, Core Evolution and Wellington Regional Medical Center. Bronze sponsors include the Imaging Centers and Designer’s Touch Jewelry. Friends of Kevin sponsors include Barron & Kogan CPAs, Apicerno Chiropractic and Ultima Gym & Fitness.

To register for 2017 Beacon of Hope 5K Run/Walk, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Wellington/2017BeaconofHope5KrunwalkinmemoryofKevinPEnterlein.

For more information about Beacon of Hope, call Andrea Enterlein at (561) 603-0835.