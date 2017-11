The inaugural Beacon of Hope 5K Run/Walk was held Sunday, Nov. 12 at Tiger Shark Cove Park in Wellington in memory of Kevin P. Enterlein, who lost his three-year battle with colon cancer one year ago at the age of 51. Funds raised by the event will benefit Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope, a nonprofit that assists children, adults and families affected by cancer. For more info., visit www.cahh.org. For race results, visit www.accuchiptiming.com.