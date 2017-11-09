Benefit For Autism School

The Palm Beach School for Autism will host Comedy & Cocktails, an evening of delicious food and specialty drinks provided by Tito’s Vodka, along with a performance by Bobby Collins, on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kravis Center’s Cohen Pavilion. The event will raise funds for technology equipment to assist students with communication, academics and organization. The cost is $125 per person. For more info., or to RSVP, contact Abby Girton at (561) 533-9917 or abbyg@pbsfa.org. Tickets can be purchased online at www.pbsfacomedyandcocktails.eventbrite.com.