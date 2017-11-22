Berean Christian School Hosts Annual Food Drive

Berean Christian School hosted its annual National Honor Society Food Drive from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15 to benefit families in need throughout Palm Beach County.

The food drive, “Helping the Hungry and Hurting,” included preschool through 12th grade by encouraging all students and families to bring in non-perishable foods to be distributed to those in need through Feeding the Hungry Ministry.

This service project commitment, that is conducted by the National Honor Society each year, is an excellent way to reach the community in a very tangible way. Students who participated agree it is a blessing to serve others by collecting food for those who would otherwise be hungry.

The school as a whole collected almost 1,600 pounds of food. Students in various classes were excited to bring in their food to be counted, sorted and boxed.

To learn more about this event, or any event at Berean, visit www.bcsbulldogs.org.