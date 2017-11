The Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the club. Children were treated to a traditional Thanksgiving meal with ham, turkey, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and cookies. The meal was donated and prepared by the PBSO Grill team. There was also a turkey giveaway, and each family took home a frozen turkey provided by Neil Hirsch.