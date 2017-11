BYOD: Bring Your Own Dog. People and pooches gathered Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Polo Bar & Grill in Wellington for “Big Dogs Night Out” to benefit Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Throughout the evening, local dog trainers offered classes in obedience, agility and scent training. This terrific event will be held every Thursday night at Polo Bar & Grill, located at 2470 Greenview Cove Drive in Wellington starting at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.polobarandgrill.com for more info.