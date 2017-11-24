Bosom Buddies Hosts Health And Wellness Event

Your Bosom Buddies II, a local breast cancer support group, presented an Educational, Fitness & Fun Health and Wellness Event on Saturday, Nov. 18 at the original Wellington Mall. Breast cancer survivors shared some of the things they did to regain their health, such as diet, exercise and supplements. Doctors were on hand to answer questions, and information was given out about early detection of breast cancer through regular mammograms. For more information about YBBII, visit www.yourbosombuddies2.org.