Calendar For November 11 – November 17

Saturday, Nov. 11

• The seventh annual Ram Rodeo will continue at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 11. For more info., call (205) 790-3452 or visit www.doublekrodeoproductions.com.

• Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church (100 Crestwood Blvd. South, Royal Palm Beach) will continue its Fall Festival & Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12. For info., call (561) 798-5661 or visit www.olqa.cc.

• The Florida Gun & Knife Show returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12. For more information, visit www.flgunshows.com.

• Wellington will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Wellington Veterans Memorial. The parade will begin at 8:15 a.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex and head down Forest Hill Blvd. to South Shore Blvd. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Wellington Veterans Memorial, immediately following the parade. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The St. David’s in-the-Pines Episcopal Church Women will hold their Fall Luncheon and Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Breakers West Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fashions will be provided by Dress Barn. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information, call Nancy Schroeder at (561) 792-0244 or e-mail schroeder.nancy@gmail.com.

• The Binks Forest Elementary School PTA will host the Binks Fall Carnival on Saturday, Nov. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. For more info., call (561) 904-9800 or visit www.binksforestpta.com.

• The Wellington High School Mighty Wolverine Sound symphonic and jazz bands will perform “A Salute to Veterans Concert” on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. to honor and thank service men and women on Veterans Day in the Wellington High School theater at 2101 Greenview Shores Blvd. Admission is free. For more info., call the school at (561) 795-4900.

• Royal Palm Beach will hold its Veterans Day Commemoration at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Park amphitheater, located at 1036 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. For more information, call (561) 753-1232 or visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

Sunday, Nov. 12

• The Beacon of Hope 5K Run/Walk in Memory of Kevin P. Enterlein will be held Sunday, Nov. 12. The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Tiger Shark Cove Park (13800 Greenbriar Blvd., Wellington). The price to sign up is $35. Children 12 and under are free. The event will benefit the Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope (www.cahh.org). For more info., call Andrea Enterlein at (561) 603-0835.

• The Royal Palm Beach Green Market & Bazaar will be held Sunday, Nov. 12 at Veterans Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info., visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Book Chat: Away by Amy Bloom for adults on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. in a staff-led discussion. Copies of the book are available. Light refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Wellington author Loverly Sheridan will launch her latest book, I Am Woman on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Book Cellar (801 Lake Ave., Lake Worth). Admission is free. Register online at www.loverlysheridan.com.

Monday, Nov. 13

• The Art of Life (11586 Pierson Road, Wellington) will host the Just Be Cause Event on Monday, Nov. 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. to benefit local charities, including the Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center, the Equestrian Aid Foundation and the Panther Ridge Conservation Center. Call (561) 793-8888 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Giving Makes You Feel Good: Easy to Make No-Sew Blankets for ages 7 to 17 on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. Make colorful no-sew blankets that will be donated to local foster care children through community partner ChildNet. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Chess Club for Adults on Monday, Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Practice strategy skills with other players. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• Community of Hope Church (14055 Okeechobee Blvd.) will offer a special one-session GriefShare support group on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., and DivorceCare on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Both sessions provide guided discussions aimed at helping those who have recently lost a loved one or gone through a divorce know what to expect and how to manage relationships and expectations during the holiday season. For more info., visit www.communityofhope.church or call (561) 753-8883.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Families Reading Together: The Peace Book by Todd Parr for ages 2 to 6 on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. Reading as a family is an important bonding experience. Join in for family-filled stories, songs and a craft. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Open Studio – Fall Still Life for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Develop the fundamentals of perspective, shadowing, proportions and balance. Graphite and various other media will be provided, as well as guidance from our instructor. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafternoon: Washi Tape Workshop for ages 14 and up on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Explore diverse and creative craft ideas with washi tape. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Medicare 101 on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) will give an overview of all Medicare options. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Math Lab: Pattern Detectives for grades K through two, an interactive math lab full of activities and experiments about patterns and sequences, on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Anime Otaku Club for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Hang out, watch anime, eat snacks, and talk with friends and fellow fans about all the coolest shows from Japan. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Ancestry.com Library Edition for adults on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Learn to navigate this online database. Bring names of family members with you to start researching your family tree. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, the Florida Farm Bureau and the South Florida Fair, will host the annual Farm City Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The luncheon will feature Florida Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services Mike Joyner as the keynote speaker. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cpbchamber.com, or call the chamber office at (561) 790-6200 for more information.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Social Media for Beginners for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. Learn the benefits of social media for both personal and professional use. Participants must have a current e-mail account. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Musical Toddlers & Tykes for children under age 4 on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Do you love story time songs? Join in a jam session with favorites and lots of instruments. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Anime Nation for ages 12 to 17 on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. View new anime titles. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Book & Film Discussion featuring The Hours by Michael Cunningham for adults on Wednesdays, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Coloring Club for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Color for fun and relaxation with other coloring enthusiasts. Coloring pages and materials will be provided, or bring your own coloring book to work on. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Trivia for ages 12 and up with guest host Aramis on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m., covering topics from cartoons to Cleopatra and fandom to physics. Team up with friends and battle to be the best. Call (561) 681-4100 for info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Matthew Joy & His Guitar on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy the genre-blending sounds of Matthew Joy, whose compositions combine jazz, folk, Latin and classical music into a one-of-a-kind sound. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Shulamit Hadassah will hold a spa event Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Station 30 (9910 Stribling Way, Wellington). For more information, contact Felice at sewfarsewgood12@bellsouth.net or (561) 301-8493.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Boynton Beach) continues the Rabbi Sam Silver Controversial Issues Forum series on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Rabbi Barry Silver will introduce the subject for this evening’s discussion, “Is the United States a Christian, Jewish, Judeo-Christian or an atheist country?” For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

Thursday, Nov. 16

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host “National Pet Awareness Month: Thanks for Being My Pet!” for ages 3 to 5 on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11:15 a.m. Give thanks for your favorite furry, feathery or scaly friend at a story time about pets. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host DIY Pine Cone Wreaths for ages 16 and up on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. Create a festive pine cone wreath to decorate your home for the holidays or give as a gift. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Turkey Time for ages 5 to 10 on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. Create festive Thanksgiving-inspired crafts. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Cookie Book Club for ages 8 to 12 on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. What might it be like if you had a new stepmother? Grab a copy of the book Sarah, Plain and Tall by Patricia MacLachlan. Read it, eat cookies and share your thoughts about the book. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys and Girls Club in Wellington will host “a special celebration of togetherness” on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Thanksgiving feast will be provided by club volunteers for each club member family, welcoming them to join in a pre-Thanksgiving meal. Children’s games and more will be part of the occasion. For more info., call (561) 790-0343.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Some Kind of WONDERful Party for ages 9 to 13 on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Celebrate Families Reading Together, world kindness and the next big book-to-movie premiere, based on the book Wonder by R.J. Palacio. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a concert featuring 1980s music tribute by the Guitar Legends, with a food truck invasion, on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Picture Book Art for adults on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Choose from one to four stations to create your own artwork inspired by a famous children’s picture book. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Friday, Nov. 17

• Craft, Draft and Bites will be held Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Wellington Amphitheater with more than 100 craft spirits, food, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Visit www.craftdraftandbites.com for more info.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Stories in the Garden for ages 2 to 6 on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafts for Kids: Gobble up the Fun for ages 4 to 8 on Friday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Little ones will create a funny turkey hat and Thumbkin Pumpkin Patch craft. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• Royal Palm Beach Commons Park will host an outdoor concert in the park and Food Truck Invasion on Friday, Nov. 17 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. featuring a Battle of the Bands for teens with an assortment of fun activities, an interactive DJ, rides and games, as well as Jaded, an Aerosmith tribute band. For more info., call (561) 753-1232.