Calendar For November 17 – November 23, 2017

Saturday, Nov. 18

• Craft, Draft and Bites will continue Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Wellington Amphitheater with more than 100 craft spirits, food, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Visit www.craftdraftandbites.com for more info.

• The 51st annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Bead & Fossil Show will be held at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/gemandmineralsocietyofthepalmbeaches.

• A gigantic garage sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to noon inside the parish hall at St. Rita Catholic Church (13645 Paddock Drive, Wellington). Refreshments and baked goods will be for sale, as will items like small appliances, automotive equipment, baby items, books, clothing, home furnishings, jewelry, outdoor power equipment, sporting goods, toys, tools and more. For more info., call Liz at (561) 779-9950.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in Okeeheelee Park on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• The Solid Waste Authority Education Center (6751 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach) will celebrate America Recycles Day on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. Palm Beach County residents will have the opportunity to sort recyclables on the interactive touch table line. There will be a free paper shred and free recycling bins to those who need them. A nonperishable food drive will also be part of the celebration. The event is free to attend. For more info., visit www.swa.org.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The Village of Royal Palm Beach will host its 16th annual Fall Fantasy Craft Show at Veterans Park on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (561) 753-1232 for more info.

• Quantum House will host its second annual Golf and Gobble, a fun, fall-themed golf tournament at the Palm Beach Par 3 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 a.m. Register for the event at www.quantumhouse.org/events.

• Santa at the Mall at Wellington Green will welcome children of all ages and abilities to Soothing Santa on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. This soothing and sensory-friendly event for children with special needs allows families to experience a time-honored tradition with Santa at the Mountaineers School of Autism. Call (561) 932-3938 to reserve a spot.

• Your Bosom Buddies II breast cancer support group will host an Education, Fitness & Fun health and wellness event on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the original Wellington Mall (12794 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.yourbosombuddies2.org for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Rock Painting for ages 14 and up on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Have you seen the painted rocks hiding around town? Paint your own rocks to spread joy to others. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) continues its monthly Torah, Talk, and a Taste discussion group with Rabbi Barry Silver on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. For more info., call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Bright Lights, Big City for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Do you love the hustle and bustle of life in the big city? Visit the city lights with stories, songs and a craft. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent, or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Teen Wii U Gaming & Crafts for ages 7 to 12 on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. Meet your friends at the library for some Wii gaming, classic board games and crafts. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Royal Palm Covenant Church will present An Evening of Gospel Celebration, a major fundraising concert in support of its Royal Palm Beach food pantry on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Royal Palm Beach High School (10600 Okeechobee Blvd.). The featured guest is Jamaican gospel singer Rev. Kevin Downswell, along with local performers, including Copeland Davis and Company, Prophet Peter Peart of Solid Rock Peart and the Soul Savers, Prophet Peart and the Full House Gospel Choir, Ingrid Hunter, evangelist Bridget Bulcher and the FCWC Dance Ministry. Call (561) 793-1077 or (561) 294-9258 for more info.

• The Maltz Jupiter Theatre will welcome legendary performer, director and choreographer Tommy Tune to the theatre for a one-night-only benefit concert on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. Visit www.jupitertheatre.org for more info.

Sunday, Nov. 19

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Yoga in the Garden on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. Relax, refresh and reflect in the garden’s tropical landscape. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• Members of the Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will participate in the 26th annual Big “O” hike starting Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. at Port Mayaca and continuing through Friday, Nov. 24. Visit www.loxfltrail.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach Green Market & Bazaar will held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Veterans Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Steve Jobs of the Auto World: The Man Who Shaped GM Into the Apple of Its Day on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. Harley Earl’s legacy to the motor industry has been compared to Steve Jobs. His grandson, Richard Earl, discusses the mid-20th century rise of GM. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Norton Museum of Art (1451 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach) will open its 16th season of the Live at the Norton Concert Series on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. with the Piano Duo Gastesi Bezerra presenting ClimateKeys, aiming to increase awareness of the effects of climate change. For more info., call (561) 832-5196 or visit www.norton.org.

Monday, Nov. 20

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Under Construction Lego Crew for ages 6 to 11 on Monday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Use Lego bricks to build original creations. Work by yourself or as a team to bring building challenges to life. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

• The Book of Mormon will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall from Tuesday, Nov. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 26. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “RPB Kids Coloring Club: Give Thanks!” for ages 2 and up on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to enjoy a relaxing hour of coloring. Thanksgiving and autumn coloring sheets will be provided. Feel free to bring your own coloring book. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Origami Art for ages 7 and up on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Learn to fold paper into pieces of 3-D art. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Giving Thanks for ages 4 to 10 on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. Celebrate Thanksgiving by creating a special turkey and showing what you’re thankful for. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Club Pokémon for ages 6 to 12 on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DS or Pokémon cards to show off, battle, trade and make new friends, or try your hand at Pokémon bingo or a craft. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

• Make the holidays memorable for someone in need by donating a new, unwrapped gift to the Tree of Hope Giving Tree at the Mall at Wellington Green, located at Guest Services, starting Wednesday, Nov. 22 benefiting Place of Hope. For more info., visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Family, Friends & Food for Thanksgiving for ages 3 to 5 on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 11:15 a.m. Hear Thanksgiving stories, share a snack, and say what you are thankful for. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Kids Wii U Gaming & More for ages 7 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Bored with staying home and watching TV? Play some of your favorite Wii U and board games with friends. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its After-School Lego Builders Club for ages 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. Use Lego bricks to work on creative projects. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

Thursday, Nov. 23

• The USA Field Hockey’s National Hockey Festival will return to the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington from Thursday, Nov. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 25 featuring players from around the nation. Learn more about the event at www.usafieldhockey.com.