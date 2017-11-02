Chamber To Host Farm City Lunch Nov. 15

The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, the Florida Farm Bureau and the South Florida Fair, will host the annual Farm City luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Networking will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, and the program will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Palm Beach County is one of the largest agriculture counties in the country, and Farm City annually highlights local agribusiness. The luncheon will feature Florida Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services Mike Joyner as the keynote speaker. He will discuss why it is more important now than ever to buy local and support Florida’s agriculture post-Irma. The program will include special remarks from John Hoblick, president of the Florida Farm Bureau.

This event would not be possible without the support of sponsors Florida Crystals, the South Florida Fair, U.S. Sugar and Wells Fargo.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.cpbchamber.com, or call the chamber office at (561) 790-6200 for more information.