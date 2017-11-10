Charlotte Hans Softball Tourney Held In Wellington

The Charlotte Hans Foundation, in association with the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office, held its ninth annual softball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Wellington Village Park. The foundation benefits PBSO employees or family members who have experienced a life-altering illness or injury. At the event, Brandon Hall, Robert Ferrell, Maggie Guerrier, Meredith Jacobs and Ana Joseph received monetary support. Wellington donated the use of its facilities, and the teams included employees from the various PBSO districts and departments. For more info., visit www.chansfoundation.com.