Concert At Norton Museum

The Norton Museum of Art’s 16th season of its Live at the Norton concert series will open Sunday, Nov. 19. Performances are presented on Sundays at 3 p.m. in the Fisher Gallery. The series opens with the piano duo Gastesi Bezerra presenting ClimateKeys, aiming to increase awareness of the effects of climate change. While museum admission is free, tickets for the concert series are $5 for members and $10 for non-members, available at the visitor services desk on the day of the concert. Doors open 30 minutes before show time. Seating is general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Norton Museum is located at 1451 S. Olive Ave. in West Palm Beach. For more information, call (561) 832-5196 or visit www.norton.org.