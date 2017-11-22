Connect Church Women’s Dinner

Connect Church’s Royal Palm Beach Campus (10701 Okeechobee Blvd. Royal Palm Beach) will host this year’s Women’s Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 2. The keynote speaker will be Kellie Haddock. She is a singer, songwriter, wife and mother. Haddock has lived through tragedy and found hope and joy on the other side. Her music draws from real-life stories of beauty, heartache, hope and the celebration of life. Haddock has performed in Iraq, China and across the United States, offering music that engages the soul in all of its beauty and vulnerability. Tickets are $25. Register online at www.cc.today. For more info., call (561) 793-2475.