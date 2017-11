Royal Palm Covenant Church presented “An Evening of Gospel Celebration,” a fundraising concert in support of its Royal Palm Beach food pantry, on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Royal Palm Beach High School. The featured guest was Jamaican gospel singer Rev. Kevin Downswell, along with local performers, including Copeland Davis and Company, Prophet Peter Peart, the FCWC Dance Ministry and more. For more info., visit www.rpcchurch.com.