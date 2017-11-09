Economic Council Names Michele Jacobs As Chief Strategy Officer

The Economic Council of Palm Beach County recently announced that Michele Jacobs has joined the organization as its chief strategy officer. Jacobs, who is a Palm Beach County resident, spent the last 10 years with the Forbes Company as its corporate director of marketing and operations for the Florida portfolio. In this role, she oversaw functions related to branding, market strategies, public relations, operations, special events, philanthropy and community involvement on behalf of the company.

“We welcome Michele as the new chief strategy officer for the Economic Council, and we look forward to continuing the momentum we’ve developed in recent years for our community,” said Michael DeBock, CEO of the Economic Council of Palm Beach County. “The addition of Michele on our leadership team will help create the ability to take the council and its members to a whole new level of status in our community, region and state.”

Jacobs sits on the board of directors for the Honda Classic and also serves on the executive committee and as chair of the grants committee, shaping the strategic direction of the grants process. She is also an active board member of the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, Quantum House and the local chapter of the American Heart Association. She has been recognized by the community for her work by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, WXEL and Kid Sanctuary.

“Her drive toward excellence in all that she pursues, extensive experience with strategic developments, marketing and branding, along with her love for Palm Beach County and passion for our community makes her the perfect fit to join the professional staff of this council. Michele will directly contribute in the achievement of our objectives and aid the council in its newly reimagined purpose,” said H. William “Bill” Perry, managing shareholder of Gunster and chair of the Economic Council’s Board of Directors.

This past year, the Economic Council has focused on the need to improve Palm Beach County’s schools and infrastructure and on affordable housing in the area. The Economic Council was instrumental in supporting and passing the one penny sales surtax referendum in November 2016.

In May of this year, the Economic Council and its members worked closely with Palm Beach County and other groups to host a Housing Summit, which generated many new ideas and solutions for Palm Beach County’s workforce housing needs. Jacobs will be instrumental in the crafting and implementation of these important countywide initiatives.

For more information, visit www.economiccouncilpbc.org.