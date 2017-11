On Friday, Nov. 10, Elbridge Gale Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day breakfast, where fifth-grade students honored those who served in the military by serving them meals and spending time talking with veterans. Fourth-grade teacher Jamie Rick organized the event with Nina Anshuetz, who is involved with the organization Paws 4 Liberty (www.paws4liberty.org). About 50 veterans were able to attend, including some who are still on active duty.