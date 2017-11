Elder law attorney Len Baer of Legal Baer spoke to Wellington Cares volunteers about “The Art of the Steal” during a recent meeting. Baer is the former deputy chief of the Major Crimes Division for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida. He informed the group of what individuals need to be aware of to avoid being a victim in person and online. For more information, visit www.legalbaer.com.