Family Book Fair Night A Success At Wellington El

Last month, Wellington Elementary School held its Scholastic Family Book Fair Night. The theme of the book fair was “Wild West.”

Students and their families were in the media center searching for special books to purchase. The children were allowed to dress in their favorite western gear. The PTO served Texas Roadhouse dinners in the cafeteria, and the Kona Ice truck was located in the bus loop. Both businesses are WES business partners and helped make the night a huge success.

Families enjoyed having their dinner together on this fun-filled evening while exploring new books to read. There were outside games such as corn hole at this good, old-fashioned evening of fun.