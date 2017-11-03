First Responders To Be Honored At Wellington Holiday Parade

The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Wellington will stage the 34th annual Wellington Holiday Parade on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Schumacher Family of Dealerships, longtime supporter of the event, will return as the automotive presenting sponsor, along with presenting sponsor Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office representatives will serve as the parade grand marshals for 2017 as a way to thank first responders for their service, not only during natural disasters such as Hurricane Irma, but throughout the year.

The event, which typically draws 20,000 spectators, will kick off on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. This year’s theme, “A World of Make Believe,” will be on display as participants ride and walk the route of the parade up Forest Hill Blvd. To ensure a safe path for pedestrians, road closures will begin at 1 p.m.

The Holiday Park, located at the Wellington Amphitheater, will feature local elementary school choruses, a string ensemble, and Anna and Elsa will make an appearance, performing on stage and greeting children at Holiday Park before the parade. The Holiday Park area also includes exhibitors offering arts and crafts, food, face painting, games, local businesses and more. The Holiday Park is sponsored by Waste Management, Retreat Palm Beach and Equestrian Sport Productions. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day of festivities would not be possible without the cooperation of the Village of Wellington, the PBSO, PBCFR and the generosity of the presenting sponsors and Holiday Park sponsors.

Other community sponsors include: the Center for Bone & Joint Surgery, the City of Greenacres, Minto Communities of South Florida, Republic Services of Palm Beach, the Mall at Wellington Green, TD Bank, J&J Produce, Wellington Golf Cars, the Boynton Financial Group, Whole Foods Market, Two Men and a Truck, Carrabba’s, Starbucks, Hill Audio Visual, JJ Muggs Stadium Grill, Print-it Plus, PCI, Prime America, AGTS Insurance and Walgreens.

Media Partners include: The Palm Beach Post, the Town-Crier, the Sun-Sentinel, Wellington The Magazine, Around Wellington, ESPN West Palm Beach, WRMF and SCORE-ing Your Business/900 AM.

The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to business advocacy, economic development and education.

For more information, visit www.cpbchamber.com.