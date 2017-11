A gigantic garage sale will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to noon inside the parish hall at St. Rita Catholic Church (13645 Paddock Drive, Wellington). Refreshments and baked goods will be for sale, as will items like small appliances, automotive equipment, baby items, books, clothing, home furnishings, jewelry, outdoor power equipment, sporting goods, toys, tools, bicycles, seasonal decorations, collectibles and more. For more information, call Liz at (561) 779-9950.