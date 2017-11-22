Golden Grove Students Use Math Skills At Target

On Nov. 8, the students of Golden Grove Elementary School, along with their parents, were given the experience of using their math skills in an everyday setting. They were given math challenges based on the merchandise at the local Target store. Upon completing their booklet of challenges, students were given a complementary cookie, a “Go Nuts Pass” and a raffle ticket to win a board game. Families could then go across the street for a delicious dinner at Golden Corral, which donated 20 percent back to the school. It was a wonderful opportunity for parents and children to spend time together as part of the Golden Grove Elementary School family.