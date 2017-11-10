Good As Gold: Wellington Honored As ‘Florida Green’ Government

The Florida Green Building Coalition (FGBC), the leading certifier of green projects in the state, has recognized the Village of Wellington as a “Florida Green” local government for achieving the gold level of certification.

To earn “Florida Green” building certification, a local government must meet the requirements of a comprehensive list of criteria and earn a minimum level of points, organized in terms of department functions, which are outlined in the FGBC’s Local Government Standards.

FGBC President Jeremy Nelson said that Wellington joins 91 local governments in the state that have been certified or registered to certify as an official “Florida Green” government.

“Sustainability is inherent in Wellington’s vision and mission, and in its role as stewards of the public’s resources and trust,” Nelson said. “The gold level certification is a special and significant accomplishment for Wellington.”

Environmental sustainability is defined as responsible interaction with the environment to avoid depletion or degradation of natural resources. Wellington practices environmental sustainability to help ensure that the needs of residents are met without jeopardizing the ability of future generations to meet their needs.

FGBC Executive Director C.J. Davila presented the award earlier this month. FGBC’s Green Local Government Certification program is the only one of its type in the state endorsed by the Florida Legislature, the Florida League of Cities and the Florida League of Mayors.

The program is performance based, not prescriptive, and certified governments have found that many of their existing programs and policies contributed to the point total needed for certification. Being local, FGBC certification programs are the only standards developed with climate specific criteria to address issues caused by Florida’s unique topography, hot-humid environment and natural disasters.

“Becoming ‘Florida Green’ is an opportunity for local governments to establish sustainable practices that can be carried out on a systematic basis, and sets in motion a process that will extend beyond election terms and protect the community for years to come,” Davila said.

In recent years, Wellington’s push toward sustainability involves infrastructure change that impact the village in a positive way in the key areas of infrastructure, transportation, water, natural resources, energy and recycling.

“The Florida Green Building Coalition certified Wellington as a ‘Green Local Government,’ recognizing our conscientious green building efforts in creating a more sustainable Florida,” Assistant Village Manager Jim Barnes said.

Green solutions are merely the first steps on a path that the Village of Wellington is taking into a future where residents will live in a more environmentally friendly way. In its bid to enhance the value of the community and promote environmentally friendly options, Wellington has spread the sustainability message throughout its core values. Wellington is poised to exchange ideas for future green efforts with regional and local partners contributing to the global push for environmental improvement.

Learn more about the program at www.floridagreenbuilding.org.