Grandma’s Place Offering New Special Needs Respite Program

Families who have a child with special needs now have much-needed respite, mentoring and educational services being provided by Grandma’s Place Inc., a nonprofit organization operating in Royal Palm Beach.

The respite services are offered on an emergency basis, as well as on weekends and overnight, the first and only such service offered in Palm Beach County.

“Parents of a special-needs child can rest assured knowing that their child has experienced, loving caregivers, as well as fun activities such as art classes, yoga, playground activities and much more,” said Roxanne Jacobs, executive director of Grandma’s Place. “Special-needs children sometimes face social isolation. Therefore, our inclusive activities can build self-esteem, skills, friendships and a sense of belonging.”

The respite is provided in a residential home with a large farmhouse table for meals, and each bedroom has cheerful, child-friendly décor.

Educational training opportunities are also available to parents and guardians of special-needs children, offering specific techniques to help improve communications and enhance family functioning for a variety of disabilities, including autism spectrum disorders, Down syndrome, ADHD, cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities and more.

A mentoring network is also available to provide opportunities for parents to share experiences, to find support, learn new techniques and skills, and make friends with other parents who understand their unique situation.

Training and the mentoring network are provided at no charge. Respite care will be provided on a sliding fee scale, not to exceed $4 per hour. Many families will receive services at no charge if financially qualified. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

Grandma’s Place Inc. has responded to a loud community call for respite care for the parents and children who will benefit from its services. The family support program was started thanks to funding from Palm Beach County Youth Services and the Children’s Services Council.

For more information about Grandma’s Place, or to make a donation or volunteer, visit www.grandmasplacepb.org or call (561) 753-2226.