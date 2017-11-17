High Touch High Tech Camp Programs

High Touch High Tech is bringing its Lab for Kids camp program to Joey’s Outback in Wellington for Thanksgiving Break and Winter Break. Full day and half day programs are available with no registration fees.

The camp programs feature hands-on science fun with lots of cool take-homes. Children will become real scientists as they safely discover the world around them and learn to solve problems and conduct fun experiments.

All registrations are handled through High Touch High Tech. For more information, call (561) 792-3785, e-mail info@sciencemadefunsfl.net or visit www.sciencemadefunsfl.net.