Inaugural Block Party At Lakefield South

Approximately 50 residents of Wellington’s Lakefield South community turned out Saturday, Nov. 4 for their first Lakefield South Block Party & Barbecue. Pauly Toto, a community resident and owner of Pauly’s Nutritional Gourmet, manned the grill, providing juicy chicken, hot dogs and burgers with all the fixings. Residents (shown above) also enjoyed a variety of pot luck items, including Russian salad, fruit, pasta salads, baked beans, veggie salads, cakes, cookies, brownies, strawberry shortcake and more. Games included cornhole, water balloons, egg on a spoon, chalk painting and hula hoop. Music for all ages was provided by disc jockey Johnny D. Thanks to property manager Howard Slifkin of Property Management Resources, Lakefield South president Robert Biancucci and committee members Pauly Toto, Novine Henry and Pat Keeler, the inaugural event was successful.