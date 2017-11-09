Joanna Cunningham Named To The Dress For Success Board Of Directors

Wellington resident Joanna Cunningham, Greenacres city clerk and PIO, was recently appointed to the board of directors of Dress for Success of the Palm Beaches. She has supported the organization for several years and was thrilled to learn she will have a more direct role with the nonprofit organization.

Community service is nothing new to Cunningham. She was appointed by governors Charlie Crist and Rick Scott to serve on the Legislative Committee for Intergovernmental Relations and the Commission on Human Relations as a state commissioner. She was previously appointed to the Wellington Education Committee, and was in Big Brothers/Big Sisters for five years. She also volunteers her time for veteran causes, recently hosting an ice cream social and bingo at the VA nursing home, and as a cancer survivor has participated in the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and Bark for Life events.

The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Many women in the program are single mothers, domestic violence survivors or women who have found themselves having to re-enter the workforce. Ages range from 18 to 70.

Dress for Success of the Palm Beaches is holding a fundraiser, the “Style for Hope” luncheon, which will coincide with International Women’s Day, on March 8, 2018 at the Kravis Center. Tickets are available for purchase and sponsorships are available at http://palmbeaches.dressforsuccess.org.