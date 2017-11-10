Justin Hicks Wins Golf Event

Justin Hicks of Wellington played bogey-free golf with two birdies on each nine last week to claim his 39th victory on the Minor League Golf Tour.

At four under par 67 on the east course at the Jacaranda Golf Club, Hicks won by a stroke with birdies at numbers 2, 7, 13 and 14. He received $580 from the $2,610 purse, plus an additional $232 from an optional bonus pool and $140 in the skins game for a total of $952. This raised Hicks’ career earnings to $95,273.60 since 2006.

Tied for second at 68 among the 22 starters were Steve LeBrun of West Palm Beach and Mike Miller of Brewster, N.Y. LeBrun, the MLGT’s career leader with 60 wins, made double bogey at the par-5 ninth hole to go with six birdies and a bogey. Miller had four birdies in a row from the ninth hole, and for the day scored five birdies and two bogeys.

For information about the league, visit www.minorleaguetour.com.