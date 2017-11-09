Kids Cancer Foundation Hosts Jenna McCann Golf Tournament In Wellington

On Friday, Oct. 27, the 11th annual Kids Cancer Foundation Golf Tournament in memory of Jenna McCann was held at the Wanderers Club in Wellington.

The shotgun golf tournament was not only a fun day of golf, but also included a luncheon, awards presentation, raffles, and both live and silent auctions.

All proceeds from the event went to the Kids Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to provide hope and support local children and families battling childhood cancer.

The tournament is named in memory of Jenna McCann, a local warrior who lost her battle with cancer at the age of four. McCann touched the lives of so many people in the western communities, and to this day continues to work her magic through events like this.

For more info., visit www.kidscancersf.org or contact Michelle O’Boyle at michelle@kidscancersf.org.