Kretzer Kids Concert Dec. 12 In WPB

The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation’s popular Music for the Mind concert series will return on Tuesday, Dec. 12, with the talented Kretzer Kids in Concert. The joyous musical event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.

“The Kretzer Kids are an extraordinarily talented group of middle and high school students that perform more than 50 concerts a year in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and children’s hospitals throughout our community,” said Kathi Kretzer, founder of the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation.

Tickets to attend the Music for the Mind concert are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and are available by calling CTS Tickets at (866) 449-2489. Proceeds will help fund the Kretzer Kids program.

The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children and seniors.

“We are passionate about music being a part of every child’s life, and the foundation provides performance opportunities so young artists can share their talents with others,” Kretzer said.

For more information, visit www.kretzerpiano.com/KPMF.